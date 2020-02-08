Kejriwal Replies To Smriti Irani's 'anti-women' Allegation; Says 'they Decide Family Vote'

Arvind Kejriwal shot back at Union Minister Smriti Irani after she objected to the Delhi Chief Minister's tweet and dubbed him as 'anti-women'. In response, Kejriwal told Irani that the vote of the family is decided by women, as they run the house. Earlier on Saturday, amid the Delhi Assembly Elections, the BJP leader raised objections against Kejriwal's tweet, wherein he appealed to women voters, to "discuss" their contender of choice with their husbands. She questioned if women were not capable enough to decide their own vote, further, called Kejriwal 'anti-women.'

Arvind Kejriwal in retaliation tweeted, "Smriti ji, the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for. And this time in the whole of Delhi, the vote of their family is decided by women. After all, they have to drive home." Smriti Irani previously said, "Don't you consider women so capable that they themselves could decide who to vote for?" There are more than 81 lakh male voters, 66.80 lakh female voters, and 869 third-gender voters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh had notified.

स्मृति जी, दिल्ली की महिलाओं ने किसे वोट देना है ये तय कर लिया है। और पूरी दिल्ली में इस बार अपने परिवार का वोट महिलाओं ने ही तय किया है। आखिर घर तो उन्हें ही चलाना होता है https://t.co/Psszwmmd3a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Kejriwal on Saturday said he is hopeful that AAP would form a government for the third time in Delhi. The people of Delhi will vote based on the work done by the AAP government, Kejriwal said after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in the Civil Lines area.

"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Assembly Elections

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party's presence mostly absent from the picture. The AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70.

Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Poll authorities have geared up with QR codes and mobile apps, have deployed tight security arrangements, including paramilitary personnel around Delhi - especially in sensitive polling areas like Shaheen Bagh.

