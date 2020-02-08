Manish Sisodia Casts His Vote, Claims Delhi Elections 2020 'first Of Their Kind'

After casting his vote, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that the people of Delhi will vote for better education and the work done by his government in five years.

"Those who have done the work will not suffer in the election. This election is the first of its kind which will be contested on the basis of the work done by the government and especially on education. People of Delhi will vote for the work done and for education and a better future for their children, then there is BJP which is fighting on the power of hatred and money whereas AAP is contesting on education and the work done by the government. AAP will come with a full majority", the Deputy CM said.

Sisodia is contesting from Patparganj Assembly constituency at Mayur Vihar Phase II where BJP has fielded Ravi Negi against Sisodia. While the incumbent AAP is contesting with Arvind Kejriwal as the CM face, BJP is contesting predominantly on the goodwill and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is yet to reveal its CM candidate.

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

In preparation for its 1.47 crore voters of which 81.05 lakh are male voters and 66.8 lakh female voters, the Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. Besides police security, polling stations falling in the "critical category" have got the paramilitary cover. Activities at such stations are being monitored through webcasting, officials said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The polling for 70 members Legislative assembly in the national capital has begun at 8 AM on February 8 which will go on till 6 in the evening, the results of the same will be declared on February 11 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

