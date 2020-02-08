Delhi Elections: Manoj Tiwari's Sixth-sense Tells Him BJP Will Win; Makes Bold Projection

As the polling in the National Capital commenced on Saturday morning, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari exuded confidence in BJP and stated that his six sense indicates a 50+ seat victory in Delhi. The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning, after a campaign that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane battle.

Speaking to reporters, Tiwari also apprised about his mother's fast on this auspicious day and further said that vibes in the National Capital show trust in BJP.

"Today is a very auspicious day for all 70 BJP candidates. My mother has also come, she has fasted for me. I have blessings from my mother and the Delhites. Everything will be good. The vibes show trust in BJP. We have full faith we will make govt with 50+ seats. My sixth sense is telling me that this is the BJP's election."

Amit Shah urges voters to vote against lies

Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah appealed to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics. Taking to Twitter he said: "Only a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions can make Delhi best capital of the world by giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water, and household to every poor."

Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah covered 60 constituencies that comprised 'nukkad sabhas', road shows, workers meet, and BJP chief JP Nadda covered all 70 constituencies. BJP is eyeing a comeback in the national capital after 21 years.

दिल्ली को स्वच्छ हवा, स्वच्छ पीने का पानी और हर गरीब को अपना घर देकर इसे विश्व की सबसे अच्छी राजधानी सिर्फ एक दूरदर्शी सोच व मजबूत इरादों वाली सरकार ही बना सकती है।



मैं दिल्ली की जनता से अपील करता हूँ कि झूठ और वोटबैंक की राजनीति से दिल्ली को मुक्त करने के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2020

