Manoj Tiwari Says 'all Polls Will Fail On Feb 11' As Exit Polls Project AAP Win In Delhi

Amid all Election exit polls projecting AAP retaining the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday, has stated that all polls will fail on February 11 - result day. Claiming that certain polls predict BJP winning 26 seats, he said that BJP will form government in Delhi with over 48 seats. Moreover, talking to Republic TV, he claimed that BJP will garner 56% of the vote share.

Manoj Tiwari: 'All polls will fail on February 11'

BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari: Certain exit polls are showing that BJP will win 26 seats, but let me tell you that all these exit polls will fail on 11 Feb. BJP will be forming govt in Delhi with over 48 seats. pic.twitter.com/sYMsO2LE2U — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Republic Jan ki Baat Exit Polls

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday - February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls. While the polls saw a meager 57% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

Delhi election campaign

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'