Delhi Election: Nitin Gadkari Congratulates Kejriwal After AAP's Resounding Victory

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal after the latter won the Delhi Assembly elections. The Lok Sabha MP also thanked the BJP workers who campaigned for the party in the run-up to the elections.

Gadkari wishes Kejriwal

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Gadkari greeted AAP and Kejriwal for winning the 70-seat Delhi Assembly polls. He said that in a democracy, the mandate of the people is the best. Humbly accepting the BJP's loss in the elections, he said that the party will work harder to solve people's issues. Arvind Kejriwal soon replied thanking Gadkari for his wishes.

The AAP won a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls with the party leading in 62 out of the 70 seats. After the results came in, Kejriwal addressed his party workers from the party headquarters and said, "He said that votes are for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India".

He added, "Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next five years as I alone cannot do it."

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 conducted a campaign that revolved around nationalism and against Shaheen Bagh.

