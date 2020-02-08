'No Competition At All', Claims BJP's Tajinder Bagga Placing His Bet In Delhi's Hari Nagar

Exuding confidence hours ahead of the Delhi elections, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has said that there is no competition at all adding that the competition will be between AAP and Congress for number two and three.

“BJP will win at least by a margin of 30,000 votes. AAP had no candidate to issue the ticket, due to which they brought a candidate just twenty hours back from Congress. Which is why the fight is between Congress and AAP for number two and three positions. BJP will win with a maximum number of seats”, said Bagga who is contesting in the Hari Nagar constituency.

'Separate manifesto for a constituency'

Speaking of the promises that will be fulfilled if he's voted in, the BJP candidate said, "Hari Nagar is the only constituency where we have brought a separate manifesto of our own. We will erect a smoke tower to make our constituency pollution-free. We will set up a compost machine to convert the garbage to compost, we will work towards PM Modi's dream of a Clean India. Women empowerment and safety is an important issue so we have plans of setting up women self-defence centers through which women should be empowered and should be able to keep themselves safe on their own", said Bagga.

AAP replaces two-time candidate

AAP has swapped its two time MLA Jagdeep Singh with a former Congress-turned-AAP candidate Rajkumari Dhillon in the Hari Nagar Constituency. Congress has fielded Surinder Sethi.

Even though Congress has never won a seat from this area since 1993, it would be interesting to watch the results since BJP – which has had a stronghold on this seat from 1993 till 2013 - has fielded Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who is contesting his first election this time.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 to elect its 70 members Legislative assembly and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on February 22, 2020.

