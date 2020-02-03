On The Road With BJP's Tajinder Bagga: Can Twitter Live-wire Trend In Delhi Polls?

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, BJP's Tajinder Bagga spent an entire day with Republic TV as he went about campaigning for the polls. Well-known on social media, this is the first time Bagga will enter into the field of electoral politics by contesting from Hari Nagar in East Delhi.

After the announcement of his candidacy towards the end of January, Bagga had even taken to his Twitter to post a funky rap song called 'Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah'.

Bagga on AAP 'freebies'

Speaking to Republic TV's Piyush Mishra, Bagga rubbished AAP's freebie politics of 'free electricity' and 'free water' saying that it falls under the basic fundamental question on 'what has been done in the name of development?'

"He can say anything. Arvind Kejriwal says multiple things. He even says that Delhi has now 15 lakh cameras installed, he says there have been 20 new hospitals. Just forget whatever he says. The people of Delhi have seen. In the name of development, nothing has been done."

Tajinder Bagga also revealed that he barely gets water at his house. "We have to directly drink groundwater. You go to any house. The water is so dirty, you can't drink that water." As his roadshow along with BJP workers progressed, he spoke about the importance of 'local issues.' According to Bagga, BJP's aim was to fight on 'local regional issues.'

Bagga on Shaheen Bagh

"In the capital, a government is there supporting people who are sloganeering 'Jinnah waali aazadi,' burning buses, talking about cutting off Assam, holding 'Free Kashmir' posters. Delhi's CM is going to say that he stands with such people. Then obviously that is a big issue. It needs to be addressed"

"Delhi does not want that Shaheen Bagh should be built in 100 other places, such a government needs to be removed. Delhi is fed up with him (Kejriwal). As soon as results start coming in our favor on Feb 11, people from Shaheen Bagh will start getting up. All of these people are the ones sitting for Rs 500 or Biryani. They all know the truth about CAA and that it has nothing against any religion." he said.

He stated that the people of Delhi are fed up with the antics of the AAP and exuded confidence that the BJP would come to Delhi with a thumping majority.

