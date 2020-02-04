PM Modi Accuses Kejriwal Of Stalling Ayushman Bharat, Slams Mohalla Clinic Initiative

While addressing a pre-election rally in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of stalling the Centre's schemes such as Ayushman Bharat. PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Dwarka snubbed Kejriwal's mohalla clinics, asking if they were applicable countrywide like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"What is the fault of the poor people of Delhi that they are being held back from the benefits of the Rs 5 lakh with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. There is one big advantage of the scheme, and it is not just about 5 lakhs. If a citizen of Delhi goes somewhere else like Gwalior, Bhopal Nagpur, Chennai or wherever and falls sick there, will a mohalla clinic reach there? But if Ayushman Bhrat was launched in Delhi then wherever a Delhiite would go, he would be able to avail its benefits."

'Delhi Government apathetic': PM Modi

PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat provides a full health coverage of five lakh rupees per year per family and can be availed anywhere as long as you are a citizen of the country. Mohalla clinics, on the other hand, are locality based primary health centres in Delhi that offer a basic package of essential health services including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation free of cost.

"I don't want anyone to fall sick, however, it even one person's life was saved it would b a big deal. But in Delhi such a government is there that is apathetic towards your feelings and your life," said the PM.

