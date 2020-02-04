PM Modi Blasts Congress And AAP For Doubting Security Forces, Appeals To Delhi Voters

Addressing a huge rally in Dwarka for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the AAP and Congress for betraying national interest at crucial times. Highlighting the controversial statements of AAP leaders after the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air strike, he called upon the people of Delhi to teach them a lesson democratically by voting them out on February 8. Moreover, he attacked Congress for supporting the “terrorists” in the Batla House encounter. Thereafter, the PM stated that both AAP and Congress could not work for the development of the national capital.

PM Modi opined, “Friends, people also want a government who will strengthen the case of the country at a crucial juncture. It should stand with our brave soldiers. Delhi does want such politics which will weaken the stance of India during terrorist attacks. They give the opportunity to the enemy to attack India by their statements. After decisions such as surgical strike and Balakot air strike, what kind of statements came? You remember the statements given by the people sitting in this government, who are today seeking your votes right? I have full faith in the people of Delhi that you will punish these people seeking your votes on February 8.”

He added, “We need leadership in Delhi which will support the interest of nation on national security decisions such as Article 370 and CAA. Can such people work for the welfare of the country? These people cry for the terrorists of Batla House. They can doubt the forces just to support them. But they can’t work for the development of Delhi.”

The Delhi Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor Congress has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

