PM Modi Calls Shaheen Bagh Protest 'political Experiment', Slams AAP-Cong's Politicising

Breaking his silence on the Shaheen Bagh protests, PM Modi on Monday, claimed that the protests were not a coincidence, but a political experiment against national harmony, while addressing a rally in Delhi's Karkardooma area. Slamming the AAP and the Congress for politicising the protests, he claimed that the protests would have stopped after government assurances. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

"Let it be Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh - there have been protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the past few days. Is this protest just a coincidence? This is an experiment fuelled by political designs to harm the nation's harmony," he said.

He added, "If this was just a protest against the law, it should have ended after the many assurances by the government. But the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are politicising it. All these things have now come out in the open. Holding the Constitution and the tricolour, knowledge is being imparted, but the focus is being deviated from the actual issue."

Lamenting over the public property damage, PM Modi reminded that all the courts had expressed its displeasure over the violence. He admonished the protestors for blatantly disregarding the court's wishes while lecturing on the Constitution. He also reminded that Delhi was suffering traffic blockages due to the anti-CAA protests.

"The Supreme Courts and High Courts have always expressed displeasure at the violence and property damage due to protests. But these people are not ready to adhere to the Supreme Court's orders and comment on the Constitution. Due to protests, Delhi citizens travelling from Delhi to Noida are troubled. They are silently observing these vote-bank politics," he said.

Shaheen Bagh protest and shooting

The protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children started protesting at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the CAA and the NRC. While the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the protests inspite of claims that protestors have put barricades and heavy stones on the sides of the roads, the protests have continued with people still gathering and causing road blockages and traffic congestions. Inspite the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'.

A man fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has offered to talk to protestors in Shaheen Bagh about CAA. The Shaheen Bagh Committee itself is reportedly mulling to call off protests post-polls.