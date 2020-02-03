Delhi Polls: From Taxpayers' Charter To Employment, PM Modi Highlights Benefits Of Budget

Addressing a rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls at CBD ground in Karkardooma on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the benefits of the recently presented Union Budget. According to him, the Budget would benefit the youths, women, traders, middle class, lower-middle class and the poor of Delhi. He cited various reforms such as a streamlined exam for employment, elimination of human interface in tax assessment, tax holidays for start-ups, Taxpayers’ Charter and increasing the insurance on bank deposits.

Employment opportunities for youth

“Friends, the budget that was presented on Saturday will not just show the direction for this year but the entire decade. This budget will benefit the youths, traders, middle class, lower-middle class, poor, women of Delhi. In the budget, there has been a lot of focus on infrastructure, MSME sector and textiles sector. These sectors are directly concerned with creating employment opportunities and prosperity for Delhi.”

“In the budget, there has been an announcement pertaining to the employment of the youths. This reform is that in non-gazetted government jobs, the youths have now been liberated from the anxiety of giving different exams. After eliminating interviews in Central government jobs, there was a blow to corruption. Because of this new step, the tension of the youths will come to an end.”

Elimination of human interface

“Till now, the MSMEs having a turnover of Rs.1 court had to undergo an audit. Now, this limit has been extended to Rs.5 crore. The businessmen of Delhi and other places complained of harassment at the hands of tax authorities. Therefore, the human interface is being eliminated.”

Benefits to start-ups

“In the budget, various initiatives have been undertaken whether it is the manufacturing of mobile phones, the formation of the data centre, biotechnology. The announcement in the budget pertaining to start-ups will give new energy to start-ups. They have been given benefits such as tax holidays.”

Tax reforms

“The budget has also taken care that the middle class should have more disposable income. The government has proposed a new slab. Our government respects the honest taxpayer of the country. We are going to bring Taxpayers’ Charter. Because of this, the rights of honest taxpayers will be protected. We have increased the guarantee on the deposit in the banks from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.5 lakh. This will ensure that maximum depositors are protected.”

