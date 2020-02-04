PM Modi Compares Scheme Beneficiaries With Populations; 'Jan Dhan - U.S, Mudra - Brazil'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed his second rally in the national capital within a span of 24 hours as campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls intensified. PM highlighted the various welfare schemes started by his government and the number of people it has benefitted so far. He pointed out to the people of Delhi that they are missing out on these benefits.

'Never was the work done in such a speed'

In order to make them understand his point better, PM Modi in a unique way correlated the number of people benefitted by the schemes with the population of various countries. He said, "The speed and scale with which the central government has worked in the last five years is unique in itself. Since independence, never was the work done in such a speed. Today, Ayushman Bharat Scheme provides free treatment to people equal to the total population of countries like America, Mexico and Canada."

PM Modi continued, "Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the number of people we helped to open a bank account is more than the total population of America. Under Mudra, our government gave loans to people on a low-interest rate and the number is more than the number of people residing in Brazil. Under our life insurance schemes, the number of people we are protecting is more than the total population of Russia."

'Number of toilets built = Total population of Egypt'

Prime Minister Modi added that under his flagship Swachh Bharat Scheme, the number of toilets the Central government has built is more than the population of Egypt. Similarly, the number of gas connections the government has provided to poor mothers from the Ujjwala scheme is almost equal to the population of Germany. "The number of free electricity connections we have given under the Saubhagya scheme is more than the total population of Australia. The number of houses the government has built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is more than the total population of Sri Lanka," he said.

READ | Delhi: PM Modi expected to share stage with Dushyant Chautala in Delhi to woo Jat votes

READ | Solved insurgency problems, ensured peace in North East through Bodo Accord: PM Modi

'Country has changed, now Delhi will change'

He asserted that 'In a big country like India, the work can be done at this speed. I spoke about this comparative thing because when we speak in figures, it looks like they come and go but when we think that our work has benefitted our people which is more than the population of several countries, you can imagine the massive scale." PM stated that this is the reason why the people of Delhi showed confidence in the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. "Due to this belief now, the people of Delhi are stating today that the country has changed, now Delhi will change," PM Modi said.

READ | PM Modi blasts Congress and AAP for doubting security forces, appeals to Delhi voters

READ | Modi, Kejriwal not interested in jobs for youngsters: Rahul Gandhi

