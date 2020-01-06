Arvind Kejriwal Exudes Confidence On 'positive Vote', Predicts 67 Plus Seats For AAP

Addressing a press conference on Monday after the declaration of the Delhi Assembly election dates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that it would be the first time in the country’s history that the people would vote on the work done. He maintained that it would be a positive vote for the improved condition of public services such as roads, hospitals and schools. Moreover, he appealed to the people to vote AAP only if they were satisfied with the work done by the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “This time, the Delhi election will be fought on the work done by the Delhi government. People have made up their minds that they would vote on the work done this time. This will probably be the first time when the vote will be based on the schools, hospitals-positive vote. This time, people will give a positive vote that the condition of the roads has improved, schools have improved, hospitals have improved. This time, people will compare the work.”

He added, “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi that you should give us vote if we have done work. If you feel that we haven’t done substantive work, don’t give us vote. To say this requires courage.”

'Do not want to indulge in the politics of abuse'

The Delhi CM gave an assurance that the entire election campaign would be a positive one. Maintaining that the AAP did not want to indulge in the politics of abuse, he lamented that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had allegedly simply abused him in his recent speech, without giving any constructive suggestions. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the AAP would get more than 67 seats in the upcoming election.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, “Our entire campaign will be a positive campaign. We do not want to indulge in the politics of abuse. We do not know how to do the politics of abuse. In the entire speech by Home Minister Amit Shah, he did not do anything else other than abusing me. We will not answer their abuses with abusive language.”

Assembly elections in Delhi

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for the Delhi assembly election. While the voting will take place on February 8, the results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, Kejriwal-led AAP secured a whopping 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP which bagged only 3 seats. This time, poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has joined forces with the AAP. BJP is yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate.

