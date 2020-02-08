Rahul Gandhi Casts Delhi Election Vote At Aurangzeb Road, Flashes 'V' For Cong Victory

As the Delhi Assembly elections are underway, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached polling booth number 81and 82 at Aurangzeb Road to cast his vote. Both Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the campaign trail at Delhi’s Sangam Vihar for the Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday after staying absent for the bulk of its duration, immediately courting controversy.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote Gandhi said, "We(Congress) will do very well" after which he flashed the 'V' sign for victory.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had stoked a major controversy by saying that youth will hit Prime Minister with sticks ('dandas'), after which the Prime Minister replied in Parliament, and then again while addressing a mega-rally in Assam.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth on Aurangzeb lane. #DelhiElections2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning, after a campaign that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane battle. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. The voter turnout at 11 am was 6.96%.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which bagged all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, is aiming to dislodge the AAP, while the Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it drew a blank in the assembly polls. The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

