BJP Fires Choice Words At Rahul Gandhi For 'Danda' Diatribe Against PM Modi, Seeks Action

Responding to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s provocative ‘Danda’ remark, BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India to take initiate action in this regard. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia contended that Rahul Gandhi was making such provocative remarks out of frustration. Another spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that using abusive language had become a new normal for Gandhi.

‘He had to apologise before the SC’

Gaurav Bhatia remarked, “The Election Commission of India should take cognizance of this derogatory remark and it also reflects the unstable mindset of Rahul Gandhi. He has failed as a leader, he has failed as a citizen of the country, It is sheer frustration when he comes out making such provocative remarks against the elected Prime Minister of the country. Let us also not forget that before the General elections, he was talking about Rafale and ‘PM is a thief’. Later, he had to apologise before the Honourable Supreme Court because he lied to the entire country.”

‘Sense of entitlement has not been satisfied’

Sambit Patra opined, “It is shocking and in fact, very frustrating- one of the most important leaders of the country using such kind of abusive language that too for the PM of the country. As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, this is a new normal. Remember the kind of jibes he had taken at the Prime Minister during the 2019 election. He vents his anger and frustration because of the fact the Gandhi family’s sense of entitlement has not been satisfied. None of the Gandhi family members is presently the PM. What kind of provocation is this?”

'The young people of India will hit him with sticks'

Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youths would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

“Narendra Modi is giving speeches right now but he won’t be able to leave his home after 7-8 months. The young people of India will hit him with sticks and make him understand that India cannot progress without giving jobs to the young people,” Rahul Gandhi said.

