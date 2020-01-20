Likely To Be Cong Candidate Against Kejriwal, Rajesh Lilothia Confirms Offer To Contest

As per sources, Rajesh Lilothia, the working president of Delhi Congress is likely to be fielded as the Congress candidate against Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. Responding to this speculation, Lilothia revealed that he had offered to contest against Kejriwal.

At the same time, he stated that the final decision in this regard would be taken by the Congress leadership. As of now, neither BJP nor Congress has declared a candidate in the New Delhi constituency.

Delhi CM unable to file his poll nomination

In an unexpected development on Monday, Kejriwal was unable to file his election nomination on Monday as he got stuck up in the roadshow. The roadshow which started from Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg ended near Patel Chowk Metro station.

Accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and his family members, Kejriwal was greeted by thousands of people. He will have to file his nomination papers on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India has designated it as the last date for filing nomination.

Delhi Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies.

While AAP has announced candidates for all the 70 seats re-nominating all their Ministers, BJP and Congress have announced 57 and 54 candidates respectively. BJP has set aside three of the remaining 13 seats for its allies. While JDU will contest on 2 seats, the Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP will field its candidate from one constituency.

