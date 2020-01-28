Delhi Assembly Polls: Rajnath & Nadda To Hold 3 Rallies Each As Campaigning Intensifies

The campaigning for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly intensifies as the date of polling draws closer. The BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will both hold three rallies each on Tuesday.

READ: Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal Govt, Says 'It Tops The Chart Of Liars'

Rallies across New Delhi

The BJP is looking to defeat Delhi's popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) currently has 67 seats in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister, on the other hand, will also be holding rallies across the national capital. Kejriwal will be holding roadshows in Karawal Nagar, Gokalpur, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Delhi Cantonment.

READ: TikTok Star Puts On Modi Mask While Walking Next To Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi CM Reacts

On Monday, Kejriwal launched a website for ''one-to-one communication'' with the people of Delhi. "I wanted to go to each house but it is not possible that I can visit 50 lakh houses. So I told my team about the wish and they suggested to me a solution through technology," Kejriwal added.

Announcing the party's virtual door-to-door campaign, the AAP's official Twitter handle announced that people can log in to the www.welcomekejriwal.in website or can also give a missed call on a number to know more about the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in last 5 years.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21.

READ: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Accuses Kejriwal 'of Not Doing Anything' Regarding Air Pollution

The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

READ: CM Kejriwal Holds A Roadshow In Narela Ahead Of Polls, Supporters Join In Large Numbers