Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina castigated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for destroying Delhi for 5 years. He slammed Kejriwal for betraying the people of Delhi and for often lying to them. "Delhi deserves a clean and better governance, Delhi deserver BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Raina said. Taking a jibe at deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia he said, "Sisodia and Kejriwal are promoting traitors who work against the country".