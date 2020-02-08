'Reeks Of Frustration': Sambit Patra Lashes Out At Alka Lamba For Alleged MCC Violation

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Congress candidate Alka Lamba for donning a party symbol badge near a polling booth and misbehaving with others. Speaking to Republic TV, Patra said Lamba's actions "reek of frustration" and were similar to what Rahul Gandhi did with his 'danda' remark on PM Narendra Modi. He also called for the Election Commission to look into the matter.

"I firmly believe that the kind of body language of Alka Lamba reeks of frustration. She could almost sense that she is losing and that's the reason why she has flaunted the rules. She has entered the polling booth with her ID card while wearing a Congress symbol broach and then comes out and abuses everyone. What kind of behaviour is that?," Sambit Patra said.

Poll body should take sou moto cognizance

"Certain rules are being laid down and should be followed by everyone. You can't have a VIP culture," he added. Further, Sambit Patra also said that the Election Commission can take sou moto cognizance of the matter as the footage of Lamba's action is out in the media.

Trickled down from top

"This frustration from the Congress party trickles down from the top," Sambit Patra said, citing the recent controversial statement made by Rahul Gandhi against PM Narendra Modi. Earlier during the election campaign, Rahul Gandhi had said that the PM will be chased by unemployed youth within six months and will be lathi-charged. "When the top-most leader doesn't know how to behave, it is natural other leaders will follow suit," Patra asserted.

Alka Lamba sparks controversy

Congress leader Alka Lamba sparked controversy after she violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly trying to influence the voters at the polling booth to vote for Congress. AAP leader Prahlad Singh Sahni's election in-charge who was present at the moment outside the polling booth testified that Lamba flaunted the party's badge and tried to influence the voters by holding the hands of women who came to the polling booth and insisting they vote for Congress.

Post the allegations, a ruckus broke out at the booth after the Congress leader was seen charging towards the AAP worker. In the video that has been put out, the Delhi Police could be seen trying to break up the brawl between the party representatives.

