RJD To Contest 4 Seats In Delhi Assembly Elections

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats.

Party to field "Purvanchali faces"

Reportedly, the party is likely to field "Purvanchali faces" as its candidates however it has not disclosed its cards yet. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal's silence over CAA, NPR and NRC is surprising."

AAP, BJP receive notices from EC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has received notices from Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office (CEO) for violating the Model Code of Conduct levied in the national capital. As per reports, the CEO has issued two notices to AAP and one notice to the BJP for not abiding by the Election Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights instructions. The Model Code of Conduct has been brought into effect in Delhi since January 6.

Delhi poll dates

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the Assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Delhi assembly elections: Date of poll is 8th February, 2020 and counting of votes will take place on 11th February. pic.twitter.com/1mv9Sa59ep — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

