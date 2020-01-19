The Debate
RJD To Contest 4 Seats In Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi Assembly Elections

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi’s Congress party and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together.

RJD

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats. 

Party to field "Purvanchali faces" 

Reportedly, the party is likely to field "Purvanchali faces" as its candidates however it has not disclosed its cards yet. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal's silence over CAA, NPR and NRC is surprising." 

Read: MASSIVE: Delhi election dates announced; voting on February 8, results on February 11

AAP, BJP receive notices from EC 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has received notices from Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office (CEO) for violating the Model Code of Conduct levied in the national capital. As per reports, the CEO has issued two notices to AAP and one notice to the BJP for not abiding by the Election Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights instructions. The Model Code of Conduct has been brought into effect in Delhi since January 6. 

Read: RJD holds talks with Congress over alliance ahead of Delhi polls  

Delhi poll dates  

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the Assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.   

Read: Delhi: Poll panel issues notice to AAP, BJP for violating model code of conduct 

Read: Poll code: Over 4 lakh posters, hoardings removed in Delhi ahead of elections

  

