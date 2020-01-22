RJD To Use Lalu Prasad's Old Videos, Audio Speeches For Campaigns In Poll-bound Delhi

Contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections in alliance with Congress, RJD leader Misa Bharti on Wednesday announced that the party will use old videos and audio speeches of party supremo Lalu Prasad to campaign for RJD in the national capital. Apart from Misa Bharti, senior leader Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha are amongst the others chosen as star campaigners for the upcoming polls.

RJD to contest on 4 seats

"RJD is contesting on four seats in Delhi elections. For us, the issue of unauthorised colonies politics including North Indian (Purvanchali) issues and unemployment, better education and health issues will be important. We will use Lalu Yadav's old audio-video speeches in Delhi's public meetings," ANI quoted Misa Bharti.

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest for Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats.

Party to field "Purvanchali faces"

Reportedly, the party is likely to field "Purvanchali faces" as its candidates, however, it has not disclosed its cards yet. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal's silence over CAA, NPR and NRC is surprising."

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India had earlier announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP and Congress have not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

With ANI Inputs