Robert Vadra Casts Delhi Election Vote With Priyanka; Points Out His Main Poll Issue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan cast their votes at booth no. 114 and 116 in Delhi's Lodhi Estate on Saturday. The Vadras' exercised their democratic right along with their son, Raihan, who is a first-time voter.

Interacting with the media, Robert Vadra termed 'women safety' as the most important aspect, meanwhile, Raihan noted that everyone must have access to public transport. Congress' Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed Delhiites to 'not be lazy' and exercise their right to vote in large numbers. "I would appeal everyone to get out and vote. This is their constitutional right. It is important to vote. Don't be lazy," said Priyanka Gandhi Varda.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra: It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students. https://t.co/bpZTQprAZr pic.twitter.com/qylCEuoYeV — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka accompanied her mother and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, as she cast her vote at central Delhi's Nirman Bhawan. Her brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi voted from Aurangzeb lane on Saturday morning. The Gandhi siblings and Sonia Gandhi, all live within the New Delhi Assembly constituency, represented by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal currently. Kejriwal is seeking a third term from the New Delhi constituency and is in the fray with BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

#LIVE on #Feb11WithArnab | Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at a polling booth on Aurangzeb lane to cast his vote in the #DelhiElections; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/qcayDxoxzc — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party's presence mostly absent from the picture. The AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Poll authorities have geared up with QR codes and mobile apps, have deployed tight security arrangements, including paramilitary personnel around Delhi - especially in sensitive polling areas like Shaheen Bagh.

Making a grand political twist, debutant AAP headed by Arvind Kejriwal shot to fame through the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption campaign, subsequently snatched Congress' bastion Delhi winning 67 seats. In 2015, while the BJP managed to win 3 seats, Congress was reduced to zero seats. In 2013, AAP formed a government with Congress' backing, however, Kejriwal tendered resignation in February 2014 after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill due to stiff opposition.



