Sanjay Singh Says 'No ED Docs Of AAP-PFI Links'; Calls It BJP's Conspiracy Ahead Of Polls

Denying any substance to media reports on AAP's links with Popular Front of India (PFI), Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday, said that there has been no official statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the issue, at a press conference. He also alleged that these reports were political conspiracies of BJP. Furthermore, he urged people to report on any illegal distribution of cash or alcohol for votes by any party.

Sanjay Singh on AAP-PFI links

AAP's Sanjay Singh evades answering directly on alleged PFI link; doesn't deny ED claim

"The political tricks used by the BJP during the last leg of elections has started. In some areas, there are reports of alcohol and money distribution. If any such activities are carried out, please report on this number - 9355015501. We have also employed 272 teams to stop these activities," he said.

AAP-PFI link?

In a sensational revelation, Republic TV has learned that a link between the Aam Aadmi Party and Popular Front of India (PFI) has now emerged. The PFI link to not only AAP but also the Bhim Army has surfaced just two days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, following the Ministry of Home Affairs receiving a report. Financial crimes probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the political links to the anti-CAA agitation which turned violent in some parts of Uttar Pradesh last December.

PFI under ED scanner

The PFI has come under the scanner of ED following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. Top sources earlier confirmed to Republic TV that PFI, the organisation which is under the scanner of ED for their alleged involvement in funding the anti-CAA protests, has failed to explain the source of funding. The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India in which crores of cash were deposited during the anti-CAA protests since December 4. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

Delhi elections

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11. While the BJP and Congress have not announced their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital.