Delhi Exit Polls: Sat Prakash Rana From BJP Projected To Win Bijwasan constituency

After the conclusion of Delhi assembly elections on Saturday, February 8, the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls has projected a victory for Sat Prakash Rana from the Bijwasan constituency. This comes as AAP is projected to win the Delhi assembly elections with 48-61 seats. AAP, in 2015 won 67 seats in the 70 seat assembly.

As per the Election Commission of India, the AAP candidate contesting from the Bijwasan constituency is Bhupinder Singh Joon. On the other hand, Congress candidate contesting from the seat is, Parveen Rana. Sat Prakash Rana has been the MLA of Bijwasan constituency, however, he lost to Devender Sehrawat from AAP in 2015 and Sehrawant later joined BJP.

Delhi Exit polls:

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the Opposition, BJP, who are projected to win between 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress could win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

Jan Ki Baat exit polls methodology

Jan ki Baat Exit Poll is an on-ground qualitative and quantitative study done by a team of field investigators and verified citizen reporters who have collected data from each Ward using probability map of Outcome methodology. Apart from face to face interviews, focused group discussion in markets, urban villages, colonies, apartments and slums have been conducted. A representative sample of 35,000 covering proportionate demography, caste and gender are collected from all the 70 constituencies of Delhi.

