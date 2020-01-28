'Serve Them Tea, Send Them Back': Arvind Kejriwal Slams Visiting BJP Leaders In Delhi

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a moving roadshow rally in the national capital chastised the BJP government on Tuesday, ahead of the Assembly Elections. Articulating the achievements of the AAP government in the past tenure, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked his supporters to question the visiting BJP MPs and chief ministers about the social development in their particular state. Listing and comparing the progress in terms of electricity, education, healthcare and water in Delhi, Kejriwal urged Delhities to send those leaders back to their state and 'not lecture Delhi' over development.

He urged his supporters to ask the BJP leaders in their areas on their knowledge about Delhi. Moreover, asked them to show the public hospitals in the city, serve them a cup of tea and return to their own respective states. "Their MPs, Chief Ministers will roam around in Delhi. If they come to your area, ask them, what state did you come from? Then ask them the name of the street. Do they know anything about Delhi or did they just come here?"

Elaborating on the accomplishments of the AAP government, Kejriwal said, "Ask them, how long do you get electricity in the state that you come from? They say four hours a day, tell them we get elecricity for 24 hours. Ask them the rate of electricity. Tell them electricity is free in Delhi. Then ask them the rate of water in their state? He will say Rs. 2000, then you tell them the water in Delhi is free. Ask them, how many Mohalla (public) clinics are there in the state they come from? He will ask, "what's this?" Please show them our Mohalla clinic."

"Ask them about the results in government schools in their states. They will say 40%, then tell them our kids scored 96%. Then ask them to go back, and handle their states, no need to lecture Delhities. Send them back to their states after a cup of tea. They have unified to defeat Delhities. I say I will improve schools, hospitals, educations, electricity, they say we will defeat Kejriwal. This fight is against the BJP. Tell them how much Delhi has developed in the past five years. Send them back to their states," Delhi CM added.

READ| Delhi Election: AAP takes on 'Amit Shah's BJP' over Kejriwal govt's 'education' model

BJP-AAP spar in Delhi

On the contrary, in a vote appeal ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Home Minister Amit Shah asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.' Addressing a rally, Amit Shah further claimed that PM Modi holds the desire to 'change Delhi' just like he 'changed the country'. With the impending Delhi Assembly polls, the stage of Shaheen Bagh, protesting against the government policies, had seen an evident hijack by political parties including--Congress, AAP, AIMIM and the Left.

"Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Amit Shah said at a rally in Delhi on January 26. On Saturday, Amit Shah, in a similar assertation had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday listed the failures of the AAP government, claiming that Delhi is unsafe in the hands of the present ruling government. Addressing a rally in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, the Home Minister said, "The party and their chief Arvind Kejriwal does not speak about their failures. Did the government set up new schools in the national capital? Instead, they worsened the condition of the poor." Further, Amit Shah had claimed that PM Modi regularised the unregularised colonies in India, further raked up the topics of Ram Mandir, Article 370, Sikh riots in his speech.

READ| SHOCKER: BJP MP alleges 'rape' threat from Shaheen Bagh protesters, warns Delhi voters

READ| SHOCKING: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur raises 'shoot traitors' slogan at Delhi election rally