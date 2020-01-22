'Shaheen Bagh Is Disturbing Delhi', Says Manoj Tiwari; Attacks Oppn For Fanning Protests

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday, 22 January, launched a scathing attack on opponents Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress over the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh. Speaking to Republic TV, Tiwari said that the protests at Shaheen Bagh is disturbing Delhi and held AAP and Congress responsible for it. The BJP chief also slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the national capital for keeping the people of Delhi in a bubble of fake promises.

'It is really disturbing'

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Manoj Tiwari said, "Shaheen Bagh is disturbing Delhi. People are being paid money to sit for protests. Who is powering these students, women? Paying people to protest along with children so that police cannot take any action, disturbing students who are appearing for exams, people are having trouble in travelling 2-3 hours for a journey that hardly takes 15 minutes, is really disturbing. I even urged the protestors at Shaheen Bagh to not fall for fake news that is being spread over the CAA."

The Delhi BJP chief hammered Arvind Kejriwal for its pre-poll freebies and said that the government only provided free electricity in the beginning and then eventually increased the prices. He substantiated his claims with an electricity bill of his house in the national capital. Furthermore, Tiwari alleged that the AAP government was threatening auto rickshaws to carry AAP's posters otherwise their permits would be cancelled.

NDA alliance in Delhi Elections

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari revealed that there would be no tie-up with its NDA allies SAD and JJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. On January 17, BJP released the first list of 57 candidates. Tiwari stated that a total of three of the remaining 13 seats would be contested by allies.

While JDU will contest on 2 seats, the Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP will field its candidate from one constituency. In the 2015 Assembly election, SAD and BJP had an electoral pact whereby the SAD’s two candidates fought on the BJP symbol while two others fought on the SAD symbol. JJP was exploring the possibility of gaining an alliance as it helped BJP form the government in Haryana.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces.

Putting an end to rumours that Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav would be replaced from contesting against CM Arvind Kejriwal, a senior BJP leader on Tuesday cleared the air saying that the party trusts its candidate on winning the Delhi Assembly Elections.

