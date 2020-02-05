'First Time In History A CM Is Seeking Votes On Work Done': Sena Hails Kejriwal, Urges PM 

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena appreciated the achievements of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Maintaining that Kejriwal had performed well despite having limited authority owing to Delhi’s Union Territory status, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge this.

Moreover, Raut highlighted that the work of the Delhi government in the fields of education and health had been applauded nationally and globally. Additionally, the Sena MP congratulated Kejriwal for being the first CM to seek votes on the basis of performance.

Sanjay Raut remarked, “Delhi is a Union Territory. The Chief Minister here has very rights. Many things here are decided by the Centre. Nothing can move ahead without the order of the Lieutenant Governor. The work done by Arvind Kejriwal despite having limited authority is worth applauding. The PM is for the entire country. I feel that if the Chief Minister of a state has done good work, then the PM should appreciate his efforts.”

“Model work has happened in Delhi. Whether it is education and health, Delhi’s work is getting national as well as international recognition. Thus, I feel that the PM should not hold back (in congratulating Kejriwal). It is the first time in the country’s history that a CM is seeking votes on the basis of work done. I congratulate him,” he added.

'You should give us vote if we have done work'

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor Congress has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Addressing a press conference after the declaration of the Delhi Assembly election dates, Kejriwal said, “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi that you should give us vote if we have done work. If you feel that we haven’t done substantive work, don’t give us vote. To say this requires courage".

