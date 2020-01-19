Manish Sisodia Confident Of Winning Delhi Elections, Says No Competition From BJP, Cong

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, on Sunday, asserted that his party will win all the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections as there is no competition from either the Congress or the BJP. He added that citizens have seen the work done by BJP and Congress in other States, thus they would not want them in power at Delhi. Sisodia also said that statements from BJP and Congress’s side indicate that they have surrendered.

Sisodia on not having competition

Agencies reported that Manish Sisodia claimed to have no competition in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. He said that the other states have a high cost of electricity and education. Sisodia claimed that BJP leaders in Delhi are saying they will stop the free subsidy on electricity and water. Also, they will stop free travel for women on public buses. Manish Sisodia exuded confidence in the work done by AAP and claimed that their work will be the driving force for the assembly polls.

Read: Kejriwal proposes Mohalla Marshals in 'guarantee card' before AAP's Delhi manifesto

Handling the cabinet posts of Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance, Services, Women and Child Development, Art, Culture and Languages, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said that it will be the first time that a ruling party is seeking votes by saying vote for us only if you feel we have worked. He said they are openly saying that if anyone feels we have not worked, they should not vote for us. He also claimed that there is no credible face in the BJP against Kejriwal.

Read: Delhi Police says woman lawyer who first torched police bike during Tis Hazari clash identified

Seven CMs of Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party had put a poster outside its office wishing happy new year to BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Verma, calling them seven chief minister candidates of the Delhi BJP. He also blamed BJP for creating apprehensions in the minds of people to suit their politics. Taking a jibe at BJP he added that AAP helped BJP filter seven faces from the party, but they cannot even choose from those seven faces," Sisodia said referring to an earlier campaign.

Read: 'Kejriwal vs Who?' unanswered, Delhi CM plans padyatra to file polls nomination

Read: As long as Delhi has an 'honest govt', no pvt school can arbitrarily hike fees: Kejriwal