Delhi Election: Yechury Slams BJP, Says, 'Modi Should Listen To Results & Withdraw CAA'

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday hinted that the Delhi elections results have clearly stated that the people have rejected CAA, NRC, and the NPR. As per the latest EC trends at 3:30 pm, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 63 seats while the BJP was leading in seven seats. Yechury called out the saffron party and stated that BJP had characterised the Delhi elections as a verdict on protests against the 'discriminatory' CAA-NRC-NPR scheme and urged the government to withdraw the act.

'Modi should listen...'

The BJP loudly characterised the Delhi elections as a popular verdict on public protests against the discriminatory CAA-NRC-NPR scheme. Modi should listen to the results and withdraw the CAA, and denotify the NPR. #CAA_NRC_NPRProtests pic.twitter.com/Q6jh2J6qQD — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sitaram Yechury congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for defeating BJP. Taking to Twitter, Yechury called BJP's politics full of 'hate' and 'violence'.

READ | Amanatullah Khan Wins Shaheen Bagh Centred Okhla Constituency, Says 'current Laga Diya'

Congress accepts defeat

As the Congress fails yet again to win even a single seat in the Delhi Assembly, according to the latest EC trends, the party has already accepted defeat. In a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accepted the mandate and congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party which is currently leading in 63 seats as of writing this article. Surjewala stated that the Congress is ready to accept the role of Opposition and that the party needs to refurbish itself entirely from ground level.

READ | Congress Accepts Early Defeat In Delhi As It Suffers 2015 Humiliation Yet Again

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just three seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

READ | Ramdas Athawale Makes Big Statement About Shaheen Bagh As BJP Wilts In Delhi Elections

READ | Delhi Elections: AAP's Candidate Leads Against Kapil Mishra In Model Town Constituency

Image Credits: PTI