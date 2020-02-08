Smriti Irani Calls Out Delhi CM Kejriwal's 'speak To Men' Appeal; Dubs Him 'anti-women'

Union Minister Smriti Irani raised objections against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet, wherein he appealed women voters to "discuss" their contender of choice with their husbands. Amid the Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8, the BJP leader questioned Kejriwal if he does not consider women 'capable' enough to decide their own vote and called him 'against women.'

Smriti Irani calling out the alleged sexist tweet said, "Don't you consider women so capable that they themselves could decide who to vote for?" Earlier on Saturday morning, Kejriwal encouraged women to step out an cast their votes. In addition, asked them to 'discuss with men' that it is right to vote. "Must go to vote. Special appeal to all women - Just as you bear the responsibility of the home, so is the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with men that it is right to vote," Kejriwal said.

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party's presence mostly absent from the picture. The AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Poll authorities have geared up with QR codes and mobile apps, have deployed tight security arrangements, including paramilitary personnel around Delhi - especially in sensitive polling areas like Shaheen Bagh.

2015 Delhi polls and 2020 battle

Making a grand political twist, debutant AAP headed by Arvind Kejriwal shot to fame through the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption campaign, subsequently snatched Congress' bastion Delhi winning 67 seats. In 2015, while the BJP managed to win 3 seats, Congress was reduced to zero seats. In 2013, AAP formed a government with Congress' backing, however, Kejriwal tendered resignation in February 2014 after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill due to stiff opposition.

