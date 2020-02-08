Sushil Kumar Casts His Vote; Appeals To People To Elect Right And Good Candidates

India's double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar on Saturday cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections from Bapraula constituency. After casting his vote, he emphasised the importance of Delhi Assembly election and appealing to people to vote and elect right candidates.

'Everyone has a right to vote': Sushil Kumar

"Everyone has a right to vote and should exercise this right. The entire country is now focusing on Delhi as its not only the capital of the nation but everyone looks up to the city and follows it. I appeal to the Delhiites to elect an honest, able, and efficient government which will deliver and keep its promises. I am happy to vote so that we can get a good government in Delhi and which can work," Sushil Kumar told Republic TV in an exclusive interview after casting his vote.

Furthermore, he added, For me local issues are important and I wish a government which will work for the people and their daily needs"."

'Crime in Delhi should be controlled': Sushil Kumar

"With regard to sports, I will look at what they can do for our youngsters. Also, there should not be any difficulty to meet the MLA. So, I keep these two-three things in mind while voting. As everyone focuses on Delhi and whatever happens here becomes world news, so, the crime in Delhi should be controlled," Sushil Kumar told Republic.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)