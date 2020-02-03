Tejashwi Claims Manoj Tiwari's A CM Pick 'as He Is Bihari'; Adds 'was Better Off A Singer'

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, opined that BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari was being considered as CM pick as he was a Bihari. Terming Tiwari as a useless person, the Bihar Leader of Opposition said that Tiwari was better off as a singer- referring to Tiwari's stint in Bhojpuri films as a singer, actor. Yadav is currently in Delhi campaigning for Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma for the Vikas puri constituency and RJD candidate Shakti Kumar Bishnoi for Uttam Nagar constituency.

"Manoj Tiwari is a useless person. He is a Bihari hence he is being made Delhi CM. He was better off as a singer," he said at a Delhi rally.

Tejashwi's roadshows in Delhi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held two roadshows and two public meetings in Delhi in support of his party and Congress candidates in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections including a roadshow in Palam on Sunday and a joint public meeting of RJD-Congress at Vikaspuri on Monday. The Congress has firmed up an alliance with the RJD for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections for the first time. Congress will contest elections on 66 seats while RJD will fight on four seats - Uttam Nagar, Palam, Kirari and Burari which has a sizable population of Poorvanchalis.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11. While the BJP and Congress have not announced their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 too is eyeing to unseat AAP.

