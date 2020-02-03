CM Nitish Said Buses From Patna Have Been Refused Entry In Delhi: PM Modi Alleges 'malice'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the party's electoral campaign from the front, days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in east Delhi's Karkardooma, PM Modi attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the various schemes initiated by the Centre but not implemented by the state government.

'What is the problem with the poor and the middle class?'

Speaking about healthcare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi said, "It's sad that politics has also been done with the people of Delhi on a serious subject like health. Ayushman Bharat scheme is not being allowed to be implemented in Delhi. Poor people can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in central government hospitals in Delhi, but not in state government hospitals. What is the problem with the poor and middle class of Delhi? Has politics become bigger than humanity?"

'What kind of bias is this?'

The Prime Minister added, "Yesterday, I was listening to Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar. He said that buses coming from Patna have been refused permission to enter Delhi. What kind of bias is this against the people of Bihar, for the people of Purvanchal? Who makes such decisions? Be it Delhi or any other corner of the country, people of Bihar will continue to do the best in every field. But they are also hated. Seeing such maliciousness for people of Bihar and Purvanchal hurts me in my heart."

PM Modi further said, "Some people had come to change politics, they have been unmasked now. Their true colour, form, and motive are revealed." The Aam Aadmi Party will continue to stall welfare schemes for people if it is voted back to power, PM Modi said. He said his government was finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country and cited the regularisation of unauthorised colonies to assert that the BJP had fulfilled its promise to the people of Delhi.

'We delivered on our promise'

"We delivered on our promise to people of Delhi that we will regularise unauthorised colonies," he said. The BJP, he added, believes in "positivity and the interest of the country is supreme for it." He told the gathering that India will not be driven by politics of hate but by the policy of development. Listing his government's achievements, he cited the revocation of Article 370, the Ayodhya verdict, the Kartarpur corridor and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for persecuted minorities. The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will take place on February 11.

