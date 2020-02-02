UP CM Yogi Adityanath Repeats 'bullets, No Dialogue' Remark Despite AAP’s Complaint To EC

Repeating his 'bullet' threat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday yet again stirred controversy while campaigning in Badarpur, Delhi, ahead of polls on Feb 8. Talking about his government's preparations for the 'Kanwar yatra', he repeated that anyone hindering the yatra will be met with police's bullets, not dialogue. This statement comes amidst the two incidents of shooting in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh.

"When I came into power in 2017, I had asked what is the preparation for the Kanwar yatra? I had told then that this procession must be allowed to celebrate and make noise and welcome them. People said that there will be riots. I said oif someone attacks Kanwariyas, they will be met with police' s bullets, not dialogue," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath while addressing a rally in Rohini at Delhi threatened to use force for anyone who will try to create trouble during Kanwar Yatra. He said, 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega'. Slamming Kejriwal, Yogi said, 'AAP can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places'.

Slamming Adityanath's remark, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that Yogi must be arrested and interrogated over his remark on CM Arvind Kejriwal's link with Pakistan Prime Minister. AAP has also asked the Election Commission to direct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence planned by "certain political parties" in the city to sabotage the Delhi elections. He further alleged that Amit Shah is behind all the instigation, announcing a dharna against BJP.

On Monday, a video surfaced in which Union Finance Minster (MoS) Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Taking cognizance of the slogan, Election Commission (EC) has slapped Thakur with a 3-day campaign ban.

