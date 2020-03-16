'May The Second Innings Be Even Better And India Continues To Reach Greater Heights': Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman Hail PM Narendra Modi As NDA Hits The Ball Out Of The Park

The day that the nation was waiting for, the General Election Results, the make-or-break for both the Government and the Opposition, has sprung a result on expected lines. The counting for the Lok Sabha elections kicked at 8 am on Thursday and within the first few minutes itself, it was also clear which party is likely to form the next Indian government.

As the BJP nears a dominant win in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the cricketing fraternity came forward to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and congratulated Modi as well as BJP president Amit Shah and BJP for winning the elections in style.

Congratulations sir @narendramodi and @AmitShah nd @BJP4India team for winning the elections in style.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

At the same time, Bhajji also congratulated former BCCI president and BJP's sitting MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur after he won the seat in Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Congratulations @ianuragthakur for your win 💪⭐️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

The 2011 World Cup-winner also congratulated one of his best friends and Indian team-mate Gautam Gambhir after the former opening batsman was leading the East Delhi constituency.

Congratulations my brother for your win @GautamGambhir 👍🤛 💪 more power to you @BJP4India — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

One of India's most dependable batsmen during his playing days VVS Laxman also came forward to congratulate Narendra Modi. Laxman took to Twitter and wished him on a resounding victory. The former cricketer also sincerely hoped that India prospers under his leadership in the next five years.

Congratulations to @BJP4India and Shri @narendramodi ji on a resounding victory. Sincerely hope that India prospers under your leadership in the next 5 years 🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2019

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag also showered praises on Modi. Viru took to Twitter and congratulated Narendra Modi on being the leader of this great victory. The former Delhi batsman wrote that India has won. The world's largest democracy has given its mandate. Sehwag then hoped for the second innings of Modi's reign as Prime Minister to be even better so that India continues to progress and reach greater heights.