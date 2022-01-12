Last Updated:

Cong Claims Manipur Government Violated Election Code

Cong claims Manipur government violated election code

Press Trust Of India

Imphal, January 11 (PTI) Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has complained to the Election Commission of India that the BJP-led Manipur state government has violated the election Code of Conduct by issuing several policy orders after the announcement of the Code of Conduct.

K Meghachandra Singh, Working President of MPCC in a Press conference held at Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Tuesday, said that state government issued orders converting many private colleges into government aided colleges.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held late Friday night, hours ahead of the election Code of Conduct kicking in.

Singh also demanded a CBI enquiry into cases of alleged misappropriation of state government funds meant for public works. PTI COR JRC JRC

