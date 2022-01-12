Punjab BSP chief seeks reschedule of voting date in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Phagwara, Jan 11 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party's Punjab president Jasvir Singh Garhi has urged the Election Commission to reschedule polls in the state in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Voting in Punjab is scheduled to take place on February 14 while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

In a statement here, Garhi said the 645th Jayanti of Guru Ravidas falls on February 16 and, like every year, thousands of followers of Guru Ravidas will leave from Punjab, especially Doaba area, in special trains for his birthplace Govardhanpur Kanshi Banaras on February 13-14 for paying obeisance there.

This will deprive them of their voting right as they will be in Banaras on the polling day for Punjab that is February 14, he said.

Keeping this in view, the Election Commission should reschedule polls in Punjab from February 14 to February 20, he said.

Garhi said a joint delegation of the SAD-BSP had submitted a memorandum to Phagwara sub-divisional magistrate Kulpreet Singh. PTI COR CHS TIR TIR

