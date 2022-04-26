There is no conflict of interest between the TRS- Indian Political Action Committee deal for the Telangana Assembly polls and Prashant Kishor purportedly joining Congress, Minister KTR told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday. Co-founded by Kishor, IPAC has run successful campaigns for BJP, AAP, Mahagatbandhan, Congress, YSCRP, DMK, and TMC in the past. However, the TRS working president insisted that the poll strategist was no longer associated with IPAC. Indirectly cautioning Kishor, KTR described Congress as a "sinking ship"- a reference to its spate of electoral losses.

KTR remarked, "If you look at the entire political spectrum, every single political party in the country has aligned with one agency or the other. And we have chosen to ally with IPAC. Now Prashant Kishor and what he chooses to do as an individual in the political landscape, that's his personal decision. But in my humble opinion, at this point in time, the political institution which is purportedly joining which I am not aware of is certainly a sinking ship, so I don't know."

He added, "This is not the first time we have had discussions with Prashant Kishor. We have met several times during the last several years. Myself, the honourable Chief Minister, we have met him several times. So, it is nothing new for us. And secondly, we have chosen now to work with an agency that he has no association with. Where is the conflict of interest?"

When asked about the necessity for TRS to join hands with a poll agency, the Telangana CM's son retorted, "Why did PM Modi need a Prashant Kishor to become the PM in 2014? Was he afraid that he was not going to make it? These are all agencies that will complement your efforts, complement your agenda, complement your reach. So to read more into it and call it anything more than that will be an exaggeration."

Dismissing BJP's charge that there would be a tacit alliance between TRS-Congress, KTR clarified, "Congress is a non-existent party in the country today. When Rahul Gandhi can't win his seat Amethi and he can't even win a single Assembly seat from Amethi, where is the Congress in this country? I don't understand. It is a redundant party."

Prashant Kishor-Congress talks

In the last few days, a series of meetings have taken place at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Prashant Kishor. Speaking to the media on April 16, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had revealed that the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder gave a detailed presentation to Gandhi on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After an 8-member committee constituted to study Kishor's proposal submitted its report to the Congress chief, she decided to form an Empowered Action Group-2024. However, it is unclear whether Kishor will formally join Congress.