Ahead of his visit to Baghpat on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listed several measures introduced by the BJP government for the welfare of people in the state. For the last three decades, the CM said, there was a demand for the revival of Ramala Sugar Mill, but the previous governments did nothing.

"A new dawn of prosperity has come in the lives of the farmers by the re-starting of Ramala Sugar Mill in the 'Karmabhoomi' of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

He further said that the government's decision to name two roads in Baghpat after late farmer leader Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait is a tribute to his sacred memories.

"The decision to build a 'Shooting Range' in the name of late 'Shooter Dadi' (Chandro Tomar) and naming a road in Baghpat after her, shows the BJP government's true tribute to her," he added.

In June 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Government had announced that the shooting range in Noida will be named after late sharpshooter icon Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi'. Chandro Tomar had passed away in April after battling COVID-19. The Yogi Adityanath-led government issued directions to rename the shooting range in Noida to honour her memory.

In another tweet, the CM also listed various development measures undertaken in Ghaziabad, namely - the construction of the Municipal Auditorium at Nehru Nagar and Weaver Mart at a cost of Rs 150 crores as well as an overhead bridge at Madhuban Bapudham Yojna at a cost of Rs 20 crores, which is also under construction.

CM Yogi also tweeted that Haj House was built by the state government in Ghaziabad. He said BJP with 94 crore investment built Kailash Mansarovar building. He also highlighted the importance of these buildings for pilgrims.

The Chief Minister will be visiting Baghpat on Saturday, to inspect the district hospital which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and interact with industrial workers in ​​Baraut. He will then visit Ramala to engage with voters in the DAV Inter College campus located in Baral village and will also conduct a door-to-door campaign for a BJP candidate.

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases-- February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.