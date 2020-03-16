'Not Modi Wave, But A Tsunami', Netizens Remark At Scale Of Turnout At PM Narendra Modi's Mega Roadshow In Varanasi

It was a goosebump-worthy event on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his mega roadshow in Varanasi by garlanding Madan Mohan Malaviya's statue. The roadshow started from the Malviya statue at 3 pm and end at the Dashashwamedha Ghat, following which the Prime Minister participated in Ganga Aarti. Thousands thronged on the roads and chanted 'NaMo again'. The spectacle of Narendra Modi's roadshow was a never-seen-before sight.
Is the mega turnout at the Prime Minister's roadshow in Varanasi today a sign of the #ModiWave? or as the Netizens call it 'Tsunami'?
The netizens felt the impact of 'Modi Wave' and addressed it as 'Modi Tsunami'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday, April 26. Ahead of which, the country chief performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. He was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP President Amit Shah and UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.
In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi had won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes. With Uttar Pradesh going to polls in all seven phases, Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
