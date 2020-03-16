'Not Modi Wave, But A Tsunami', Netizens Remark At Scale Of Turnout At PM Narendra Modi's Mega Roadshow In Varanasi

It was a goosebump-worthy event on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his mega roadshow in Varanasi by garlanding Madan Mohan Malaviya's statue. The roadshow started from the Malviya statue at 3 pm and end at the Dashashwamedha Ghat, following which the Prime Minister participated in Ganga Aarti. Thousands thronged on the roads and chanted 'NaMo again'. The spectacle of Narendra Modi's roadshow was a never-seen-before sight.

Is the mega turnout at the Prime Minister's roadshow in Varanasi today a sign of the #ModiWave? or as the Netizens call it 'Tsunami'?

#ModiWave! It is huge n can be seen if you really desire.

In Karnataka BJP is sure to win 22 seats.Overall it should be 300+ for BJP. — Chowkidar M V Mohan. (@mvmohanmaddur) April 25, 2019

Visuals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/YSAjYbWHx8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

#WATCH Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU) pic.twitter.com/1ivDSQ5vhw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

The netizens felt the impact of 'Modi Wave' and addressed it as 'Modi Tsunami'.

No there's no Modi Wave in 2019. The opposition and pseudo-liberals are right.



But let me tell you where they are wrong.



It is a "FREAKING MODI TSUNAMI" in 2019.#ModiWave #BharatKaGarvModi #KashiBoleNaMoNaMo #LokSabhaElections2019 #PMInVaranasi@republic — Chowkidar Shikhar Gaur शिखर गौड़🇮🇳 (@shikharrgaur191) April 25, 2019

After what I witnessed today in Varanasi, @narendramodi is way beyond #HinduHridaySamrat he is now #SarvaHridaySamrat #ModiWave — Chowkidar Dhruv ध्रुव 🇮🇳 (@IMDhruvJaywant) April 25, 2019

Nothing but, TsuNaMo !!



This time the #ModiWave is much

more massive than the 2014 one!



People have seen India perform,

achieve & grow unprecedentedly

under PM @narendramodi !!



People have more to Vote for,

than they had in 2014. 💗🇮🇳

India wants #NamoAgain#KashiBoleNaMoNaMo pic.twitter.com/2pmrYRzrdh — Chowkidar | Prerna Sharma (@Proud_Hindu_PS) April 25, 2019

This Varanasi pics says it all, its not #ModiWave its Gigantic Tsunami Wave pic.twitter.com/7S09gR9x6W — Warrior Princess👸 मइलो मेघा (@MyloMegha) April 25, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday, April 26. Ahead of which, the country chief performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. He was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP President Amit Shah and UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi had won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes. With Uttar Pradesh going to polls in all seven phases, Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

