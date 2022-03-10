UP Elections: Child Dresses As Yogi Adityanath, Carries Toy Bulldozer In Lucknow; Watch

As BJP is set to mark its big win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, there is an air of celebration looming in Lucknow. Saffron shawl-clad supporters descended to the Lucknow BJP office to hail the much-awaited results of the polls. One such supporter was a little 1.5-year-old girl, Navya, who dressed up as CM Yogi Adityanath and arrived at the BJP office in Lucknow.

Little Navya was accompanied by her family. They rejoiced along with other revellers while waiting outside the Lucknow office. Navya also carried an orange colour toy bulldozer in her hand. Adorably, she also smeared saffron chandan on her forehead to exactly replicate UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She also adorned a rudraksha mala to make her look more articulate.

Take a look at the adorable pictures of Navya dressed as Yogi Adityanath:

A 1.5-year-old child, Navya dresses up as CM Yogi Adityanath and carries a toy bulldozer, as she arrives at BJP office in Lucknow along with her father. #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/g1rwLmifx8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, images and videos also surfaced of celebrations outside BJP's Lucknow office. Party workers danced and waved the saffron flag as official trends showed the party sweeping the UP Elections.

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Lucknow celebrate as official trends show the party sweeping elections in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JtsuLbriXp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

BJP secures comfortable lead in 275 seats in UP

Currently, after 15 rounds of counting BJP has secured a comfortable 275 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh. BJP's Aditi Singh is leading in Rae Bareli constituency, leaving behind SP, Congress and BSP. Singh has secured 53,698 votes, while Congress' Manish Chauhan massed only 7,442 votes. Separately, RP Yadav from SP remained close to Singh with 45,341 votes, while Mohammad Asraf from BSP garnered only 2,914 votes.

As per the latest updates coming in, BJP candidate Sureshwar Singh won from the Mahsi Assembly constituency of Bahraich by 42,776 votes. BJP candidate Saurabh Sonu also secured victory from Kasta, BJP candidate Shashank Verma wins from Nighasan. Later at 5 pm today, UP BJP is set to hold a press conference from their party office.

Seven-phase UP Elections, which began on February 10 ended on March 7. Exit polls suggested a clear victory of BJP in UP, indicating Yogi Adityanath would return to power for a second term as chief minister.

(Image: ANI)