Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Will Meet You with Good News: Kamal Hassan’s Big Hint on Alliance Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the Lok Sabha polls

Srinwanti Das
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Hassan reached Chennai airport on Monday morning
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Hassan reached Chennai airport on Monday morning | Image:ANI
Chennai: With the Lok Sabha elections just a couple of months away, political parties in Tamil Nadu are in the process of wrapping up alliance talks. 

Having indicated his leanings towards the DMK-led Congress-inclusive alliance in Tamil Nadu several months ago, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Hassan said on Monday that an alliance announcement will be made within two days.

While speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, the MNM chief, referring to preparations for the parliamentary polls, anticipated a "good opportunity" adding that the election works are going well.

"In two days I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days," Kamal Hassan said.

Kamal Hassan reached Chennai airport on Monday morning from the US.

Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

