×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

32 Political Parties Supported, 15 Opposed 'One Nation, One Election,' Says Kovind Panel Report

The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' approached 62 parties out of which 47 responded, according to the report submitted to President Murmu.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
32 Political Parties Supported, 15 Opposed 'One Nation, One Election' Idea
32 Political Parties Supported, 15 Opposed 'One Nation, One Election' Idea | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' approached 62 parties out of which 47 responded -- 32 in support and 15 against the concept of holding elections simultaneously. 

Fifteen parties did not submit a response, according to the report of Ram Nath Kovind-led panel submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

Advertisement

Among the national parties, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed the proposal, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People's Party supported it.

"Responses were received from 47 political parties. Barring 15 political parties, the remaining 32 political parties not only favoured the system of simultaneous elections, but also advocated its adoption for saving scarce resources, protecting social harmony, and stimulating economic development," the report said.

Advertisement

"Those who opposed simultaneous elections raised apprehensions that its adoption could violate the basic structure of the Constitution, be anti-democratic and anti-federal, marginalise regional parties, encourage the dominance of national parties, and result in a presidential form of government," it said.

The AAP, Congress and CPI(M) rejected the proposal saying it undermines democracy and the basic structure of the Constitution, said the report.

Advertisement

The BSP did not explicitly oppose it, but highlighted concerns regarding the large territorial extent and population of the country, which could make implementation challenging, said the report.

The Samajwadi Party in its submission said if simultaneous elections are implemented, state-level parties will not be able to compete with national parties in electoral strategy and expenditure leading to increased discord between these two sets of parties.

Advertisement

Among state parties, AIUDF, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM, CPI, DMK, Naga People's Front, and Samajwadi Party opposed the proposal to hold simultaneous elections.

The AIADMK, All Jharkhand Students Union, Apna Dal (Soney Lal), ASOM Gana Parishad, Biju Janata Dal, Lok Janshakti Party (R), Mizo National Front, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (United), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Shiromani Akali Dal, and United People's Party Liberal supported the proposal.

Advertisement

Others including Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Indian Union Muslim League, Jammu And Kashmir National Conference, Janata Dal (Secular), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (M), Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Sikkim Democratic Front, Telugu Desam Party, and YSR Congress Party did not respond.

Among other parties, CPI(ML) Liberation, Social Democratic Party of India opposed it, while Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, Bharatiya Samaj Party, Gorakha National Liberal Front, Hindustani Aavam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Rashtrawadi Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) were among those who opposed.

Advertisement

The report also said that at an all-party meeting in 2019, which was attended by 19 political parties to discuss critical reforms in governance, simultaneous elections was among the issues discussed and 16 of them favoured it.

Only three parties opposed the idea, it said.

Advertisement

According to the report, in the 2019 meeting the parties that had supported the idea are: the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (United), YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Lok Janshakti Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Apna Dal, All Jharkhand Students Union, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, National Democratic Progressive Party, National People's Party, People's Democratic Party, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and Republican Party of India supported the proposal.

The CPI(M), AIMIM and the RSP were the only parties that had opposed it.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

5 Best Pre Schools in India: Top Play Schools For Your Kid

a few seconds ago
Squat Exercises For Your Next Gym Day

Different Squat Exercises

a few seconds ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

a few seconds ago
Vande Bharat Train

India Forged Wheels

a few seconds ago
Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

a few seconds ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

a minute ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

3 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

3 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

5 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

6 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

7 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

10 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

12 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

14 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

18 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

20 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo