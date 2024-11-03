Published 11:27 IST, November 3rd 2024
7kg of Ration Per Month, Rs 2.5K to Women: Soren Promises to Voters Ahead of Polls
Hemant Soren said people will get 7 kg of ration instead of the existing 5 kg per month under the PDS if the JMM-led alliance is voted to power
Press Trust Of India
Hemant Soren said people will get 7 kg of ration instead of the existing 5 kg per month under the PDS if the JMM-led alliance is voted to power | Image: PTI/File
