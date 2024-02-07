Advertisement

Bihar Politics: A cat has nine lives and so does Nitish Kumar. Known for his political manoeuvers, Nitish Kumar has mastered the art of jumping ship. As Kumar holds on to his throne, but with a different ally this time around, take a look at nine interesting facts from today's big development". In a political career spanning four decades, the accusation of "opportunism" and names like 'Paltu Ram' has stuck out like a sore thumb, even though there has been no dearth of admirers who remember him for keeping at bay taints of corruption, nepotism and misgovernance, and also never giving in to religious majoritarianism.

9 Things to Know As Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar Chief Minister For 9th Time

1. NDA throws full-weight behind Nitish Kumar- Nitish has got the support of 128 MLAs, including JDU, BJP and 1 Independent. With 128 legislators backing him, Nitish is sitting comfortably with 6 MLAs more than the magic number, which is 122.

2. ‘Jahan Modi, Wahan HAM’- HAM chief Jitendra Majhi has declined RJD and Congress' invite to join the INDI alliance. Saying that he wants to stick with PM Narendra Modi, Majhi has decided to also throw his weight behind Nitish after he joined NDA.

3. Nitish Kumar will have 2 Deputies - Nitish Kumar will have 2 Deputy CMs, who are from BJP -- Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha

4. 9 to take oath as cabinet ministers - Including Nitish Kumar, there will be 8 others who takes oath today - Samrat Chaudhary- BJP (Nitish Kumar's Deputy), Vijay Sinha- BJP (Nitish Kumar's Deputy), Prem Kumar (BJP), Vijay Chaudhary (JDU), Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Shravan Kumar (JDU), Santosh Kumar (JDU), Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

5. Caste Equation of Nitish Kumar's new cabinet - Caste is a very important factor in Bihar politics. Keeping this in mind, the NDA alliance has carefully come up with a balanced caste equation in the initial cabinet, which comprises of 2 kurmis, 2 bhumihars, 1 rajput, 1 Extremely Backward Class, 1 Kushwaha, 1 Yadav, 1 Dalit

6. Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister - Nitish Kumar will be swearing-in for the record ninth time as Bihar CM. He became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2005.

7. How JDU was formed - sided with George Fernandes to float the Samata Party, which later morphed into the JD(U)) and shared power with the BJP at the Centre and, from 2005 onwards, in the state.

8. When Nitish created sub-quotas among OBCs and Dalits - A product of the Mandal churn, the Kurmi leader also realised that he did not have the advantage of belonging to a populous caste group and created sub-quotas among OBCs and Dalits who were called "Ati Pichhda" (EBC) and Mahadalits, a decision that was resented by the dominant Yadavs and Dusadhs (supporters of Paswan).

9. How Nitish earned the title "Sushashan Babu' - His first five years as Chief Minister are recalled with admiration even by critics, marked by vast improvements in the restoration of law and order in a state that made headlines for massacres by rivalling militias and kidnappings for ransom.

