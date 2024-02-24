Advertisement

New Delhi: An alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi and in different states, including Gujarat and Haryana, for the Lok Sabha polls may be officially announced on Saturday, sources in the AAP said.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are constituents of the INDIA bloc, formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

The announcement of alliance and seat-sharing arrangements for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh and Haryana could be made at a joint press conference at 11.30 am, the sources said.

In Delhi, the AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats -- West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi -- and the Congress will get Chandani Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi, they said.

The AAP has already announced its candidates on two Lok Sabha seats -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- in Gujarat and the South Goa seat. It is also likely to get one seat -- Faridabad or Gurugram -- in Haryana, the sources added.

