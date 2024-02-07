English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

AAP Will Win All 13 Lok Sabha Seats in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Congress

The rift among the INDI bloc partners, AAP and Congress, was caused as both the sides wanted to contest on all the seats.

Manisha Roy
Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann said that AAP will win all the 13 parliamentary seats in the state. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chandigarh: Amid the speculations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress might come together to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, AAP leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made it clear that his party will not tie-up with the grand old party to fight the polls.

Bhagwant Mann said that AAP will win all the 13 parliamentary seats in the state, indicating that AAP will fight the polls alone. 

"It will be 13-0 (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections). The AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

The rift among the INDI bloc partners, AAP and Congress, was caused as both the sides wanted to contest on all the seats. Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state, AAP claimed that it has winnability on all the seats.

With this, the rift among the INDI bloc has widened, leaving no space for negotiations. 
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

