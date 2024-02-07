Bhagwant Mann said that AAP will win all the 13 parliamentary seats in the state. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Chandigarh: Amid the speculations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress might come together to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, AAP leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made it clear that his party will not tie-up with the grand old party to fight the polls.

Bhagwant Mann said that AAP will win all the 13 parliamentary seats in the state, indicating that AAP will fight the polls alone.

Advertisement

"It will be 13-0 (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections). The AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Advertisement

The rift among the INDI bloc partners, AAP and Congress, was caused as both the sides wanted to contest on all the seats. Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state, AAP claimed that it has winnability on all the seats.

With this, the rift among the INDI bloc has widened, leaving no space for negotiations.

