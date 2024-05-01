Updated May 1st, 2024 at 14:44 IST
'Who is Not a His Work': Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Reveals Reason Behind Joining BJP
Along with Ganguly, Ameya Joshi, a social worker and astrologer from Maharashtra, also joined the BJP
- Elections
- 3 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday, May 1. Announcing her entry into politics, Rupali Ganguly joined the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni at the Delhi headquarters.
Along with Ganguly, Ameya Joshi, a social worker and astrologer from Maharashtra, also joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of senior leaders including national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.
Advertisement
Tawde welcomed Ganguly and Joshi into the party fold and used the opportunity to attack the opposition parties over Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Maria Alam's appeal for "vote jihad". Addressing the press conference, both Ganguly and Joshi said they have joined the BJP to work for the progress of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After joining the BJP, Ganguly went to meet BJP's national president JP Nadda.
Advertisement
Was Inspired by PM Modi: Rupali Ganguly
Ganguly said that the development work carried out by the BJP governments motivated her to join the party. "When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this. I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good...'' said Ganguly after joining the party.
Advertisement
“The one personality that attracts everyone towards BJP is PM Modi. His working style, personality and the way he has taken our country towards development, every Indian wants to join 'Modi Sena' and contribute to the country and I also felt the same and hence I joined BJP,” she added.
After joining the BJP, Astrologer Ameya Joshi said, "I always wanted to do something for the country and was looking for an opportunity...I thought I should become a small member of his 'Sena'. PM Modi is a magnet and he pulls everyone towards him. It is a matter of pride that I have now become a member of BJP..."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 1st, 2024 at 12:03 IST