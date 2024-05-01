'Who is Not a His Work': Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Reveals Reason Behind Joining BJP

Advertisement

New Delhi: Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday, May 1. Announcing her entry into politics, Rupali Ganguly joined the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni at the Delhi headquarters.

Along with Ganguly, Ameya Joshi, a social worker and astrologer from Maharashtra, also joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of senior leaders including national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Tawde welcomed Ganguly and Joshi into the party fold and used the opportunity to attack the opposition parties over Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Maria Alam's appeal for "vote jihad". Addressing the press conference, both Ganguly and Joshi said they have joined the BJP to work for the progress of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After joining the BJP, Ganguly went to meet BJP's national president JP Nadda.

#LIVE | Big boost to BJP amid Lok Sabha polls: Actress Rupali Ganguli joins the BJP, citing commitment to development, meets JP Nadda in Delhi



Rupali Ganguli will help in BJP's campaign in Bengal and Maharashtra



Rupali Ganguli had earlier met PM Modi in March this year and had… pic.twitter.com/A4pOR3iqur — Republic (@republic)

Was Inspired by PM Modi: Rupali Ganguly

Ganguly said that the development work carried out by the BJP governments motivated her to join the party. "When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this. I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good...'' said Ganguly after joining the party.

“The one personality that attracts everyone towards BJP is PM Modi. His working style, personality and the way he has taken our country towards development, every Indian wants to join 'Modi Sena' and contribute to the country and I also felt the same and hence I joined BJP,” she added.

#WATCH | Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi



She says, "...When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good...'' pic.twitter.com/x7pT7oq0xB — ANI (@ANI)

After joining the BJP, Astrologer Ameya Joshi said, "I always wanted to do something for the country and was looking for an opportunity...I thought I should become a small member of his 'Sena'. PM Modi is a magnet and he pulls everyone towards him. It is a matter of pride that I have now become a member of BJP..."



