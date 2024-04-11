Advertisement

New Delhi: In a latest video, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav can be seen enjoying oranges with Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni. The two leaders in the video asked if BJP leaders will get offended for consuming oranges, reasoning that the BJP stakes claim over saffron colour.

The video has been shot inside a helicopter as latest entrant to the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’- Mukesh Sahni, has been campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “There was an orange party in the helicopter today. Hope, they won't be irritated by the color orange,” said Tejashwi Yadav sharing the video in a post on X. The leaders can be heard speaking about their hectic schedule which causes them to steal a few moments, while on commute, for nourishment.

"The BJP will again associate with religion. They want that the son of backwards dont get proper food," said Sahni. While Yadav says in the video that the oranges were given to them by the people of Jamui. From Jamui Lok Sabha constituency- Chirag Paswan is contesting as a NDA candidate.

The two leaders have been hitting the campaign trail together, in an apparent bid to galvanise together Yadavs, who are hard-core RJD supporters, and the 'Nishad' group of castes, traditionally engaged in fishing, who see in Sahni, a Bollywood set designer-turned-politician, the embodiment of their aspirations.

Tejashwi Slammed For Eating Fish During Navratri

This comes just a day after politics erupted over a video of Tejashwi Yadav eating fish with Sahni. In the video, Sahni can be seen informing the viewers that it is a variety found in fresh waters of the Kosi region. The two leaders obviously seem to be in a mood for pranks as Sahni wryly remarks that he expected many to take offence over the video, uttering in Hindi "bahuton ko mirchi lagegi".

The video raised the hackles of BJP leaders and a section of netizens who cringed at the sight of a non-vegetarian meal during Navratri. BJP leaders like Union Minister Giriraj Singh called Yadav "a seasonal sanatani" who practised "politics of appeasement" and whose father. Similar views were expressed by another BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Tejashwi Fact-Checks BJP Leaders

However, Yadav seemed to be enjoying the controversy, as he came out with another post on X, pointing out that it was clearly mentioned that the video had been shot on April 8, a day before the nine-day austerities began. Tejashwi replied that the video was shared to check the “IQ” of the BJP leaders.

"One thing that all should be clear about, from the last 3-4 days, I am continuously moving around with Mukesh Sahani. I posted it there because I wanted to take an IQ test of BJP leaders. I have discussed the date that is of April 8 in the video. They don't have the knowledge and they never talk about issues like unemployment, migration and poverty.. This is the test so that the people could know the reality of the people of BJP..." said Tejashwi Yadav over the furore.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On his post on social media platform 'X' eating fish, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "One thing that all should be clear about, from the last 3-4 days, I am continuously moving around with Mukesh Sahani. I posted it there because I wanted to take an IQ… pic.twitter.com/Lf4QNbIgKV — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

“If it's a thing to eat, shouldn't we eat?.. The date of April 8 is clearly there in the video. But the opposition has nothing in the name of agenda. It's about people's choice of what they want to eat,” said Sahni.