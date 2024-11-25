'Had I...Imagine What Would've Happened:' Ajit Pawar's Pincer Attack on Nephew Rohit

Mumbai: After a victorious triumph in Maharashtra, taking his nephew NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar head-on, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, that if he had campaigned in his assembly constituency, it would have been challenging for the latter to secure a victory, reported news agency PTI.

Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, successfully retained his Karjat Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district, narrowly defeating BJP’s Ram Shinde by 1,243 votes.

At a memorial event for Y.B. Chavan, Rohit Pawar and Ajit Pawar came face to face.

The senior Pawar congratulated his nephew and asked him to take his blessings, remarking, “Come, take my blessings. You barely survived retaining the seat. Imagine what would have happened had I held a rally in Karjat Jamkhed.”

Later, speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar described Ajit Pawar as a "father figure" despite their political differences. “In the 2019 elections, he helped me immensely. As my uncle, it is my duty to touch his feet. In this land of Chavan Saheb, we uphold the traditions and values he taught us,” Rohit said.

Responding to Ajit Pawar’s lighthearted comment, Rohit admitted that his uncle’s presence could have changed the outcome. “But he was busy in Baramati and couldn’t make time to visit my constituency,” Rohit added.